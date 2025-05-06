North Buncombe Elementary PTO raising money to honor students killed in Helene flooding

When North Buncombe Elementary School PTO members first discussed how to honor Felix and Lucas Wisely, two brothers who died during Tropical Storm Helene, the idea came naturally: build something outdoors, full of life and discovery — just like them.

“We started talking about originally doing some sort of an outdoor classroom,” says Hillary Cole, a PTO member and landscape architect who is leading the project. “But we thought about what the boys exhibited, which was a joy for movement and a joy for all the things that kids love, fun, creativity, togetherness.”

Organizers chose to create a nature-themed play space that will include a large playground equipment piece featuring a memorial plaque by a local artist to honor the memories of Felix, a 9-year-old third grader, and Lucas, a 7-year-old second grader. The area will also include an educational pollinator garden and interactive art.

The brothers died Sept. 27 along with their mother, Alison “Aly” Wisely, and her fiancé, Knox Petrucci, while trying to evacuate their home in Green Mountain, a small Yancey County town, according to news reports. As floodwaters from the overflowing Toe River rose, their car began to float, and when they got out and attempted to walk home, a powerful wave swept all four into the river.

“Aly Wisely was on the PTO with us, and her fiancé was really active in the beekeeping community,” Cole says. “They both loved the outdoors and adventures, and they had shared that with their children.”

The planned memorial will sit beside the school’s existing playground in a grassy area near the gaga ball courts. It will include a 40- by 30-foot play space and a 100-foot-long pollinator garden, designed for fun, learning and reflection. The garden will feature native plants and interactive elements to engage students in hands-on discovery — something Felix and Lucas were known to love.

Organizers are aiming to raise up to $300,000 by Sunday, May 11, to fund the project, which includes playground equipment, landscaping and an interactive art component to be designed by local artists.

Donations can be made at avl.mx/erm, where supporters can also purchase tickets for raffle baskets curated by the PTO. All donations will be used to create the Legacy Garden and Memorial Playspace.