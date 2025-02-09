Not slowing down sartorially or in activity

At 74, Octavia Caldwell could easily be called Asheville’s queen of bling. A North Carolina native with a passion for all things bold, colorful and glittery, she starts her day by dressing in clothes and accessories that spark joy — just as her mother used to do.

“Mama had a flair for bling,” Caldwell says with a grin, her vividly painted lips showing off her bold style. “I have a black-and-white photo of her from 1931, at age 18, living in Canton and dressed to the nines — side hat, gloves, a large brooch, and pumps. Even at 95, when she passed, she was still all about her bling.”

Caldwell’s love for dangling earrings, rhinestones, boots and bold, vibrant colors is undeniable. But four mornings a week, she swaps her signature bling for yoga pants, a T-shirt, and sneakers to pursue another passion: exercise.

“On those mornings,” she says, “I’m out the door by 6:35 a.m.. to make it to the 7 a.m. HIIT (High-Intensity Interval Training) class at my gym. It’s an essential part of my weekly routine.”

Caldwell’s love for exercise dates back to her days at Pisgah High School in Canton, where she played basketball and marched in the band. However, it wasn’t until after the birth of her second child that she embraced fitness with greater dedication.

“After gaining 85 pounds during that pregnancy, I was determined to find a way to shed the extra weight,” she says.

That determination led her to embrace all things aerobic — Zumba, African dance and brisk walking became part of her daily routine. Within a year and a half, she returned to a healthy weight and has proudly kept it off ever since.

To keep her brain sharp, Caldwell enjoys puzzles and word games, and, of course, gets plenty of exercise, which she knows is a major brain booster. Additionally, to share her experience with others, she volunteers with AARP, participating in health-related events like Brain Fit.

Her background in nursing further deepened her commitment to healthy aging.

“For the 44 years that my husband, Ronald, had his medical practice on Charlotte Street, I worked as his nurse and saw our fair share of unhealthy patients, mostly due to their lifestyle choices. I believe that’s a choice we all get to make.”

For four of those 44 years, all four family members lived in a three-bedroom apartment above the medical office.

“Our commute to work couldn’t have been easier,” Caldwell laughs. “Our two kids would work with us during their college breaks. It was truly a family affair.”

With the days of apartment living long behind them and their grown children settled elsewhere, Caldwell and her husband have called the same house atop Town Mountain home for the past 45 years — and they have no plans of leaving.

“This is pretty much our forever home,” Caldwell smiles, dressed in a black sequined top and red oversized sunglasses. “With a comfy deck, views of the city and great neighbors, we figure we’ve got it really good here.”