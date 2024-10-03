Ongoing updates about trash and recycling services Thursday, Oct. 3

Curbie Recycling has resumed service in the Town of Fletcher and for several commercial customers despite power outages. They are working to resume services in other areas as soon as possible. There is no trash pick-up at the time. If you have a way to transport, the County Landfill (85 Panther Branch Road, Alexander) is open, but the Transfer Station is not. County officials are working with WastePro on developing routes and assessing crew numbers to provide trash and recycling pick-up. We will announce any updates as soon as possible.

Garbage collection will resume Oct. 7. A Mobile PNC Bank ATM is on Weaver Boulevard. T-Mobile is establishing an area for Wi-Fi and phone charging behind Tractor Supply at 14 Monticello Road in Weaverville.

At a briefing Wednesday, Oct. 2, County Manager Avril Pinder confirmed that WastePro was attempting to do trash pickup in unincorporated Buncombe County on Thursday, Oct. 3. Residents of Asheville or areas that don’t have trash pickup scheduled on Thursday can drop off trash at one of three Ingles locations around the county. There is no news yet for continuing service Friday and beyond. Trash service in the City of Asheville is discontinued until further notice, according to Ben Woody , assistant city manager.

Thanks for reading through to the end…

We share your inclination to get the whole story. For the past 25 years, Xpress has been committed to in-depth, balanced reporting about the greater Asheville area. We want everyone to have access to our stories. That’s a big part of why we've never charged for the paper or put up a paywall.

We’re pretty sure that you know journalism faces big challenges these days. Advertising no longer pays the whole cost. Media outlets around the country are asking their readers to chip in. Xpress needs help, too. We hope you’ll consider signing up to be a member of Xpress. For as little as $5 a month — the cost of a craft beer or kombucha — you can help keep local journalism strong. It only takes a moment.