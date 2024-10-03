Ongoing updates about trash and recycling services Thursday, Oct. 3

WastePro conducting trash pickup on Thursday, Oct. 3
At a briefing Wednesday, Oct. 2, County Manager Avril Pinder confirmed that WastePro was attempting to do trash pickup in unincorporated Buncombe County on Thursday, Oct. 3. Residents of Asheville or areas that don’t have trash pickup scheduled on Thursday can drop off trash at one of three Ingles locations around the county. There is no news yet for continuing service Friday and beyond. Trash service in the City of Asheville is discontinued until further notice, according to Ben Woody, assistant city manager.
Ingles pickup locations on Thursday, Oct. 3:
- Ingles @ 2901 Hendersonville Road in Fletcher
- Ingles @ 1865 1865 Hendersonville Road in Asheville
- Ingles @ 225 Charlotte Highway in Asheville
Press release from Buncombe County Wednesday, Oct. 2:
News from the Town of Weaverville:
Garbage collection will resume Oct. 7. A Mobile PNC Bank ATM is on Weaver Boulevard. T-Mobile is establishing an area for Wi-Fi and phone charging behind Tractor Supply at 14 Monticello Road in Weaverville.
Press release from Buncombe County Wednesday, Oct. 2:
Recycling Services
Curbie Recycling has resumed service in the Town of Fletcher and for several commercial customers despite power outages. They are working to resume services in other areas as soon as possible. There is no trash pick-up at the time. If you have a way to transport, the County Landfill (85 Panther Branch Road, Alexander) is open, but the Transfer Station is not. County officials are working with WastePro on developing routes and assessing crew numbers to provide trash and recycling pick-up. We will announce any updates as soon as possible.
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.