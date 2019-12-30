Over the decades: Darcel Grimes reflects on changes in television news

News 13 anchor Darcel Grimes recently announced her retirement. We asked the host to reflect on the changes she’s seen throughout her career.

One of the big changes was the move from manual typewriters to computers. It changed our world. No longer did we have to bang out a script and use Wite-Out to make corrections or start over when we had made too many typographical errors. We could fix it in a snap. Editing stories became so much easier as well. We could now move paragraphs in a story without retyping the whole things. All we had to do was copy, paste and delete. Then we got access to the internet. Yes! We could now instantly check facts, research stories and check our archives for background information, all without ever leaving our desks. No more digging through old scripts or heading to the library. We had access to information at our fingertips. Perhaps the biggest change may be the impact social media is having on newsrooms. It is changing how and when we interact with viewers. When there is a breaking story, it usually hits our website, Facebook page and other social media sites before it makes it to a newscast. Our viewers can now get the latest news anytime, anywhere. Facebook and other social media sites also enable us to establish “friendships” with our viewers in a totally different way.