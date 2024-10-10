2024 General Election Voter Guide

Xpress reached out to this year’s candidates prior to the devastation our community experienced from Tropical Storm Helene. Please keep this in mind as you review our 2024 Voter Guide.

According to an Oct. 8 press release from Buncombe County, the Board of Elections has approved new times and locations for early voting under the authority of the North Carolina State Board of Elections (NCSBE).

Early voting will run Thursday, Oct. 17 through Friday, Nov. 1, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. The last day for early voting is Saturday, Nov. 2, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

According to the press release, “Buncombe County is in the initial stages assessing the status of its 80 election day polling places and contacting many poll workers.”

Approved locations:

Black Mountain Library, 105 N. Dougherty St., Black Mountain

East Asheville Library, 3 Avon Road, Asheville

Enka-Candler Library, 1404 Sand Hill Road, Candler

Fairview Library, 1 Taylor Road, Fairview

Leicester Community Center, 2979 New Leicester Hwy., Leicester

South Buncombe Library, 260 Overlook Road, Asheville

UNCA Health & Counseling Center, 118 W.T Weaver Blvd., Asheville (new location)

Weaverville Community Center, 60 Lakeshore Drive, Weaverville

Dr. Wesley Grant Southside Center, 285 Livingston St., Asheville (in lieu of Board of Elections location)

West Asheville Library, 942 Haywood Road, Asheville

You can request an absentee ballot now by completing an absentee ballot request form (votebymail.ncsbe.gov/app/home). The deadline to submit an absentee ballot request form is Tuesday, Oct. 29, at 5 p.m. Please note, the deadline to return completed domestic absentee ballots is now 7:30 p.m. on Election Day, which is Tuesday, Nov. 5.

Any North Carolina registered voter who is eligible for the election may request, receive and vote an absentee ballot by mail. No special circumstance or reason is needed. Registered voters in North Carolina must request an absentee ballot with an official N.C. absentee ballot request form. There are two ways to access and submit the form:

Online: Request an absentee ballot at the N.C. absentee ballot portal. On paper: Print the online N.C. absentee ballot request form for 2024 available on our website. A Spanish absentee ballot request form is also available by visiting avl.mx/e7e.

If you don’t have a printer, you can complete an absentee ballot request form at the Election Services office at 59 Woodfin Place, or call 828-250-4200 and one will be mailed to you.

For active-duty military, their family members, and U.S. citizens living abroad, visit fvap.gov/. If you have questions about that process, you may call us at 828-250-4200 or visit buncombecounty.org/vote.

The deadline to return the completed absentee ballot is Tuesday, Nov. 5, at 7:30 p.m. However, voters are encouraged to return the ballot as early as possible. In addition, voters now will be required to provide a copy of an acceptable photo ID when they return their absentee ballot. See avl.mx/e20 for more information on ID requirements. Specific instructions are provided in the return envelope. You may return your ballot the following ways:

By mail: Absentee ballots may be mailed to P.O. Box 7468 Asheville, NC 28802. Ballots must be received by Nov. 5 at 7:30 p.m.

At any early voting site: Absentee ballots may be returned to an early voting site during the early voting period or polling place operated by the voter’s county on Election Day.

In person: Absentee ballots may be returned in person to our office at 59 Woodfin Place, Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

In person to another county’s board of elections office by 7:30 p.m. on Election Day. Note: The absentee ballot request form may not be emailed or faxed. Request forms that are hand delivered to the office must be returned only by the voter or the voter’s near relative or legal guardian, or, if you are not the voter or the voter’s near relative or legal guardian, the voter requested your assistance returning their request due to disability.



For more information about absentee voting, visit the N.C. Board of Elections website. Track the status of your mail-in ballot from start to finish at northcarolina.ballottrax.net/voter/.

For additional information, go to buncombecounty.org/vote.

