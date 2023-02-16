Quick takes: Support, protect and respect women

Editor’s note: The following Q&A is part of Xpress‘ annual Women’s Issue.

Shaneka Haynes, director of women’s empowerment at the YWCA, discusses role models, making connections and respecting women’s needs.

Who is a local woman you admire and why?

A woman that I admire is my sister Jerrika. She is 10 years older than I am, and I have always looked at her as a mother figure and role model. She has consistently shown how resilient, strong, courageous and bold she is. I have never seen her give up, she always has her head held high, and she never backs down from a challenge. I aspire to be just like her.

What is one specific way women can help uplift other women within your industry?

Focus on making connections with each other and for each other. The ultimate goal is to help and uplift our community as individuals and as professionals.

What’s one way men can better support women in WNC?

We can all better support women in WNC by listening to their needs first. Men can reflect on their power and privilege by putting into action to support, protect and respect women’s wants and needs.