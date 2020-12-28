Roy Parvin revisits readers’ reactions to his summer reflection

In August, Roy Parvin penned a first-person account detailing his decision to relocate with his wife from Sonoma County, Calif., to Asheville amid COVID-19. Aspects of the article — including the fact that the Parvins paid over half a million dollars for their home, sight unseen — struck some readers as tone deaf during a year plagued by racial unrest, economic turmoil and death.

The online response, writes Parvin in an email exchange with Xpress, “was a bit surprising.”

However, Parvin says he hasn’t dwelled on the comments. “People like what you have to say or they don’t,” he notes. “The personal attacks against me were regrettable, however.”

Overall, Parvin views the move to Asheville in a positive light. “The food is spectacular,” he writes, adding that he is particularly thankful for the city’s many gluten-free options — something he says wasn’t as readily available back in California. “That’s a form of Southern hospitality I’d not expected.”

With COVID numbers on the rise, the Parvins continue to practice social distancing. But with three dogs, “We’ve had a number of really nice across-the-lawn conversations with our new neighbors,” he writes. “We can’t wait to get to know all of them. Hurry up, vaccine!”