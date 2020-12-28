Roy Parvin revisits readers’ reactions to his summer reflection

Posted on by Thomas Calder
SETTLING IN: Roy Parvin relocated to Asheville in May during the first wave of COVID-19. Photo by Nye' Lyn Tho

In August, Roy Parvin penned a first-person account detailing his decision to relocate with his wife from Sonoma County, Calif., to Asheville amid COVID-19. Aspects of the article — including the fact that the Parvins paid over half a million dollars for their home, sight unseen — struck some readers as tone deaf during a year plagued by racial unrest, economic turmoil and death.

The online response, writes Parvin in an email exchange with Xpress, “was a bit surprising.”

However, Parvin says he hasn’t dwelled on the comments. “People like what you have to say or they don’t,” he notes. “The personal attacks against me were regrettable, however.”

Overall, Parvin views the move to Asheville in a positive light. “The food is spectacular,” he writes, adding that he is particularly thankful for the city’s many gluten-free options — something he says wasn’t as readily available back in California. “That’s a form of Southern hospitality I’d not expected.”

With COVID numbers on the rise, the Parvins continue to practice social distancing. But with three dogs, “We’ve had a number of really nice across-the-lawn conversations with our new neighbors,” he writes. “We can’t wait to get to know all of them. Hurry up, vaccine!”

SHARE

Thanks for reading through to the end…

We share your inclination to get the whole story. For the past 25 years, Xpress has been committed to in-depth, balanced reporting about the greater Asheville area. We want everyone to have access to our stories. That’s a big part of why we've never charged for the paper or put up a paywall.

We’re pretty sure that you know journalism faces big challenges these days. Advertising no longer pays the whole cost. Media outlets around the country are asking their readers to chip in. Xpress needs help, too. We hope you’ll consider signing up to be a member of Xpress. For as little as $5 a month — the cost of a craft beer or kombucha — you can help keep local journalism strong. It only takes a moment.

About Thomas Calder
Thomas Calder received his MFA in Fiction from the University of Houston's Creative Writing Program. His writing has appeared in Gulf Coast, the Miracle Monocle and elsewhere. His debut novel, The Wind Under the Door, comes out on March 23, 2021.
View all posts by Thomas Calder →

Before you comment

The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.

Leave a Reply

To leave a reply you may Login with your Mountain Xpress account, connect socially or enter your name and e-mail. Your e-mail address will not be published. All fields are required.