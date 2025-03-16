Smart Bets: Asheville Greats

Asheville Watchdog‘s Answer Man John Boyle may not have all the answers, but the veteran local journalist and chronicler of human behavior knows how to ask the questions.
Which makes him the perfect person to lead the community event Asheville Greats, a conversation with Highland Brewing Co. founder Oscar Wong and community leader and Black-owned businesses advocate Matthew Bacoate Jr. The free event will be presented by the Friends of the East Asheville Public Library at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 18, at the East Asheville Public Library.
“I’ll be asking them about their histories here in Asheville, their various accomplishments, what their greatest concerns are moving forward and for any nuggets of wisdom they’ve acquired over their many years on planet Earth,” says Boyle. “Both are pillars of Asheville, and I look forward to a casual conversation with them at the library.” Doors open at 6 p.m. avl.mx/ekq
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.