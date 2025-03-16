Smart Bets: Asheville Greats

Asheville Watchdog‘s Answer Man John Boyle may not have all the answers, but the veteran local journalist and chronicler of human behavior knows how to ask the questions.

Which makes him the perfect person to lead the community event Asheville Greats, a conversation with Highland Brewing Co. founder Oscar Wong and community leader and Black-owned businesses advocate Matthew Bacoate Jr. The free event will be presented by the Friends of the East Asheville Public Library at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 18, at the East Asheville Public Library.

“I’ll be asking them about their histories here in Asheville, their various accomplishments, what their greatest concerns are moving forward and for any nuggets of wisdom they’ve acquired over their many years on planet Earth,” says Boyle. “Both are pillars of Asheville, and I look forward to a casual conversation with them at the library.” Doors open at 6 p.m. avl.mx/ekq