Smart Bets: Historic Home Tour

Turn back the hands of time with a peek inside some of Asheville’s most lovingly preserved and authentically renovated residences at the Preservation Society of Asheville and Buncombe County’s (PSABC) annual Historic Home Tour.

On Saturday-Sunday, Feb. 22-23, 1-5 p.m., ticket holders can stroll the streets of the Chestnut Hill Historic District just north of downtown, meandering at their own pace through four neighboring private homes built on North Liberty Street between 1890 and 1923. The homes on the tour represent architectural designs such as Queen Anne and Colonial Revival.

Renowned local architects J.A. Tennent and Richard Sharp Smith were among those who built in the Chestnut Hill neighborhood during that era, when rail access had opened Asheville to tourism and investment. The tour includes a bonus stop at the Beaufort House Inn, also on North Liberty.

Volunteers will be on hand at each stop to answer questions. Dress for the weather, as the event happens rain or shine. Attendees must be able to navigate sidewalks and stairs. Tickets are $50 each. Preservation Society members and Buncombe County residents receive a $15 discount by using the code “PSABC” when registering. avl.mx/ej5