Student-led activism: Toward a carbon-neutral future

When UNC Asheville officials signed a pledge to be carbon neutral by 2050, Lindsey Nystrom was one of the students at the ceremony. That’s a reflection of Nystrom’s leading role in making UNCA’s Carbon Commitment a reality.

Nystrom, a senior, helped develop the climate action plan draft that the university will use as it moves toward its goal of net zero carbon emissions.

“I think this commitment is one of the most forward-thinking and accessible sustainability initiatives on campus, and provides not only a pathway toward carbon neutrality, but an opportunity to build a community of students, faculty, staff and Asheville residents that value our environment,” Nystrom says. “It allows for the intersection of student activism and climate change mitigation, all while breeding connection and empathy along the way.”

Below, Xpress speaks with Nystron about distress, holistic approaches to environmentalism and divestment.

The interview has been condensed and lightly edited.

How do you keep yourself motivated in light of the lack of meaningful national efforts to combat climate change?

In 2019, UNC Asheville divested 10% of our endowment from fossil fuels. This was a turning point in my personal history, as it represented an intervention point that may seem hidden but makes a significant change. Doing work around climate change is inherently committing yourself to grief. Communities, cultures, histories and places will all be lost to impending climatic changes. However, what I have seen on UNCA’s campus is the growth of climate activism, despite the sense of stress and hopelessness that often accompanies this kind of work.

How is your approach to environmentalism different from that of earlier generations?

I believe in a holistic, equity-based and data-driven approach to environmentalism. I intentionally aim to include social, environmental and economic factors in the decision-making process and actively try to engage with communities and marginalized groups to both mitigate and prepare for climate change. I think earlier generations may leave out parts of the sustainability story, leaving blind spots that do not protect or advocate for people most in need. On campus, as I was helping to get the Carbon Commitment signed, it was very important to hear student input and get creative when deciding on the how of the project.

What’s one thing you would like to see Xpress readers do to promote sustainability in WNC in the coming year?

Commit to climate action in spaces you are already functioning within. If you’re working in finance, consider learning about divestment. If you’re working in the tourism industry, think about sustainable tourism. If you’re a public official, think about how committing to racial equity and justice may benefit the sustainability and environment of your community. Use what you have, and connect with people you love.