Sustaining community: A vision for the future of our public schools

Editor’s note: The following Q&A is part of Xpress’ annual Sustainability series.
Shanna Peele is president of the Buncombe County Association of Educators.
Xpress: How should Buncombe’s two school districts better collaborate?
Peele: Asheville City and Buncombe County schools should collaborate by aligning budget priorities through stronger partnerships with more frequent meetings between their boards and the County Commission. Ensuring students’ needs are met requires transparent funding discussions with educators. Additionally, school staff are the experts on their students’ needs and their working conditions. They must have a formal voice in decision-making through their union in order to improve working conditions and enhance student outcomes across both districts.
What’s your vision for the future of publicly funded education?
The vision I have of public schools is one where every child thrives — fully funded, fully staffed and resourced to meet every need. Students receive nutritious breakfast and lunch, no questions asked. Educators earn wages that let them live in the communities they serve. Classrooms are safe, modern and welcoming. Every child, regardless of race, income or ZIP code has access to rich, equitable programming. This is the vision I fight for every day.
In the face of so many challenges to our public schools, how do you cope and stay positive?
I stay positive by connecting daily with public school workers — listening, sharing and building community. These relationships remind me I’m not alone in this fight and that there is a path to winning schools our kids deserve. Finding common ground and collective strength fuels my hope. I also realize that sustaining this work is a long game, so I prioritize self-care and lean on my support systems.
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.