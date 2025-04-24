Sustaining community: A vision for the future of our public schools

Editor’s note: The following Q&A is part of Xpress’ annual Sustainability series.

Shanna Peele is president of the Buncombe County Association of Educators.

Xpress: How should Buncombe’s two school districts better collaborate?

Peele: Asheville City and Buncombe County schools should collaborate by aligning budget priorities through stronger partnerships with more frequent meetings between their boards and the County Commission. Ensuring students’ needs are met requires transparent funding discussions with educators. Additionally, school staff are the experts on their students’ needs and their working conditions. They must have a formal voice in decision-making through their union in order to improve working conditions and enhance student outcomes across both districts.

What’s your vision for the future of publicly funded education?

The vision I have of public schools is one where every child thrives — fully funded, fully staffed and resourced to meet every need. Students receive nutritious breakfast and lunch, no questions asked. Educators earn wages that let them live in the communities they serve. Classrooms are safe, modern and welcoming. Every child, regardless of race, income or ZIP code has access to rich, equitable programming. This is the vision I fight for every day.

In the face of so many challenges to our public schools, how do you cope and stay positive?

I stay positive by connecting daily with public school workers — listening, sharing and building community. These relationships remind me I’m not alone in this fight and that there is a path to winning schools our kids deserve. Finding common ground and collective strength fuels my hope. I also realize that sustaining this work is a long game, so I prioritize self-care and lean on my support systems.