Sustaining community: Electrify Asheville-Buncombe discusses 2042 renewable energy goals

Editor’s note: The following Q&A is part of Xpress‘ annual Sustainability series.

Sophie Mullinax is the chief administrative officer of Let’s Go Electric/Electrify Asheville-Buncombe, an electrification program aimed at enabling active community participation in the City of Asheville and Buncombe County’s clean-energy goals. .

Xpress: Tell us how the initiative came about?

Mullinax: At its heart, Electrify Asheville-Buncombe is focused on the goal set by the City of Asheville and Buncombe County to achieve 100% renewable energy communitywide by 2042. Sustainability leaders here have long had a vision for accomplishing this. And they recognize that success involves more than converting government facilities and fleets. Local residences and businesses — essentially everyone — are a part of this transformation.

Key is empowering people with tangible and accessible ways to swap fossil fuel-based systems and appliances for clean, electric solutions for their homes. As I often say, we ought to try to stop lighting “tiny fires” inside our homes — gas or propane-burning devices — and move toward an all-electric future for health, climate and cost savings.

Electric appliances can lower energy bills and improve indoor air quality and health. With Electrify Asheville-Buncombe, residents get no-cost expert advice, identify incentives and, if needed, access financing.

What past challenges does the pilot program specifically address in terms of access?

The array of equipment, contractors, incentives and financing can be overwhelming. And a high percentage of HVAC replacements happen in emergencies, when you have to act quickly. In my own experience, it’s excruciating to figure out the best options. Making a plan for your home goes a long way toward sound economic decisions — ones that also help our community lower its carbon footprint.

That’s why we provide navigation on a personal, one-on-one basis. There are also offerings from local firms such as battery storage and solar as well as reduced-cost portable generators for home resilience available.

Can you speak to the importance of this pilot program as it relates to the environment.

This is local climate action that’s part of a national and global movement to electrify the built environment. Going electric is a game changer. As our grid evolves toward renewable energy, transitioning means a cleaner, more efficient environment. Contractors are also vital. Local HVAC specialists, electricians and plumbers are part of the front lines, leading Asheville and Buncombe County toward a renewable-powered future.