Sustaining community: Hope as resilience

Editor’s note: The following Q&A is part of Xpress‘ annual Sustainability series.

Sarah Thornburg is the chair of the Asheville City Board of Education.

Xpress: How should Buncombe’s two school districts better collaborate?

Thornburg: The chairs of both school boards and both superintendents are already in conversation to discuss areas in which the two districts can collaborate. We believe we will find not only cost efficiencies but also ways to share talent, share successful programs and find innovative ways to improve both school districts.

What’s your vision for the future of publicly funded education?

I see Asheville City Schools (ACS) and Buncombe County Schools (BCS) being the top choice for parents and families in our county. We will be school systems where all children are accepted and loved. We will be school systems where all students achieve academic growth and graduate ready for work, the military or further education. Our traditional public schools have always had the most qualified and talented teachers and support staff, and those professionals will be paid a living wage, allowing them to reside locally and provide for their families without seeking supplemental employment.

In the face of so many challenges to our public schools, how do you cope and stay positive?

It’s because of the many challenges that I stay committed to the work that needs to be done to support public education. It is hard to balance the work of the school board with my day job and family responsibilities and other community organizations I am involved with, but I made a commitment to serve the Asheville City Schools, which I take very seriously. Remaining hopeful is my coping strategy.