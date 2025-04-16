Sustaining community: Support for educators is key to school success

Posted on by Xpress Staff
ALL AROUND SUPPORT: "My multidecade vision for public education is that we become a people that praise educational attainment, uplift everyone who works in education and support students in every way possible as they pursue education," says Timothy Lloyd, president of Asheville City Association of Educators. Photo by Shanna Peele

Editor’s note: The following Q&A is part of Xpress‘ annual Sustainability series. 

Timothy Lloyd is president of the local union the Asheville City Association of Educators (ACAE).

Xpress: How should Buncombe’s two school districts better collaborate?

The question is timely, given our current funding issues. Ultimately, I think Asheville City Schools (ACS) and Buncombe County Schools (BCS) should do much of what ACAE and Buncombe County Association of Educators (BCAE) do: work together to strengthen each other, share resources when we can and push for the greatest health of the two districts. Both districts also need to be deeply connected to school-based staff to ensure that cross-district collaboration is as fruitful as it can be.

What’s your vision for the future of publicly funded education?

I believe that when people are educated, they have tools to better themselves, their families and their communities. Because of that, my multidecade vision for public education is that we become a people that praise educational attainment, uplift everyone who works in education and support students in every way possible as they pursue education. To even get to that point, we must first increase public education funding and form public education community support groups.

In the face of so many challenges to our public schools, how do you cope and stay positive?

What keeps me going is remembering how much our schools helped out our WNC communities after Helene. A-B Tech was used as a shelter, A.C. Reynolds High property was used for resource staging, Asheville Middle was used for supply pickup, Candler Elementary helped set up a community recess. School buildings and school staff are there doing great work every day and are willing to support the community when needed.

