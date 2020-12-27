The Rev. L.C. Ray reflects on COVID-19

In April, when Xpress first spoke with the Rev. L.C. Ray, the 81-year-old pastor was still working out the kinks for his virtual Sunday sermons.

Today, the WNC Baptist Fellowship Church leader has reunited with his congregation for in-person services. Seating is limited to 50 people; meanwhile, masks, gloves and hand sanitizer are provided to all who attend. As in April, sermons are also available through Facebook Live.

Though Ray prides himself on his faith and optimism, he says the country’s divided response to the pandemic has challenged his sense of hope over the last nine months. “We’re not on the same page,” he laments. “So many people of faith are denouncing the safety recommendations. You hear it on the television and on the radio. That’s not good.”

However, the pastor still believes the future can be bright. “We’re all going through so much,” he says. “And not only in America, but across the world. But I feel that 2021 — if we’re faithful — will be a better year.”