The state of Western North Carolina’s Latinx community in 2019  

Adriana Chavela, executive director of Hola Community Arts, offers her top five takeaways on the state of the region’s Latinx community.

Growing: From 2000 to 2019, Buncombe County’s Latino population grew 196%. Latinos are Buncombe County’s largest minority group. This demographic shift has begun to alter long-held notions of politics, education, the workforce and interracial relations. Diverse: Latinos in our service area trace their origins to more than 20 Latin American countries. This beautiful kaleidoscope of cultures and customs makes our region a truly vibrant diverse community. Barriers remain: Although this growing population has experienced marked success, barriers remain. It is well documented that communities of color, including Latinos, face significant disparities in health care, housing, education and economic indicators. Thus, it’s crucial that our local leaders put into place policy solutions to address these disparities. Finding solutions: As we look toward the future, we must address gaps for Latinos. Recognizing that each American demographic faces different and unique challenges, it is important that we acknowledge our diverse perspectives and craft solutions emerging from an inclusive and thoughtful local discourse. Better tomorrow: Closing the gaps today will make us more competitive and stronger in the future.