Transit, zoning will top Edwards’ first regular meeting as commissioner

Amanda Edwards’ first day in the hot seat should be fairly chill.

The winner of the District 2 race for the Buncombe County Board of Commissioners, Edwards will be sworn in at 5 p.m. Monday, Dec. 3, filling the seat left by Commissioner Ellen Frost, who decided not to run for reelection this year.

Commissioners will attend a special meeting on Dec. 3 after the swearing in ceremony to select a new vice chair, but Tuesday, Dec. 4, will mark Edwards’ first regular meeting as a commissioner.

Commissioners will hear a report from Matt Cable, a county planner, about how Asheville’s new transit master plan will impact Buncombe County.

Asheville City Council unanimously approved an expansive new transit master plan during its meeting on July 24. The new plan would increase the number of buses in the city fleet to 36, plus an extra 16 in reserve, and more than double the number of bus service hours to about 225,000 by 2029.

Officials anticipate the city’s transit operations budget, which in fiscal year 2019 is more than $8 million, will balloon to more than $21 million in fiscal year 2029.

A zone to pick

Commissioners will consider two separate rezoning requests, each of which deal with parcels that are less than two acres in size.

The first request, brought forward by applicant John Brake, would rezone a property on Tunnel Road, close to the spot where the road intersects Robert Clayton Drive, from R-2 residential to employment.

The second request, brought forward by Jesse Gardner on behalf of owners Sarah and Pete Haile, would rezone a 1.9-acre parcel along Ferry and Dry Ferry Roads from R-3 residential to commercial service.

The county planning department has recommended that the Board of Commissioners approve both requests.

Other business

Commissioners will hear about an award received by the Buncombe County Department of Health and Human Services and Family Preservation of NC.

The agencies have partnered to implement a Sobriety Treatment and Recovery Team Program. START targets households in which guardians have substance abuse issues with the goal of helping them achieve sobriety while also promoting child safety. Read more about the program and award here.

Commissioners will also hear a presentation from Tax Assessor Keith Miller about the county property tax revaluation process and the statute that governs it.

The meeting will occur at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 4, in the third floor conference room at 200 College St. Click here for the full agenda.