Two of three incumbents advance to general election

With 100 percent of precincts reporting primary election results, the ballot for Asheville City Council and mayor for the Nov. 7 general election is set.

For mayor, incumbent Esther Manheimer and Martin Ramsey will face off in November. They received 77.05 percent and 15.60 percent of the vote, respectively, while Jonathan Wainscott drew 4.82 percent and Jonathan Austin Glover, who had dropped out of the race, got 2.52 percent.

From a field of 12, the six candidates for City Council who will continue on to compete for three seats in the general election are:

Vijay Kapoor , with 17.64 percent of the vote

Sheneika Smith , 12.84 percent

Gwen Wisler (incumbent), 11.31 percent

Dee Williams , 10.67 percent

Rich Lee , 9.96 percent

Kim Roney , 9.93 percent

Incumbent Cecil Bothwell did not make the cut, coming in with 9.60 percent of the vote, 106 votes behind sixth-place finisher Roney. Rounding out the field of candidates who did not make it through the primary for City Council were Jeremy Goldstein, Adrian Vassallo, Pratik Bhakta, Andrew Fletcher and Jan (Howard Kubiniec).

Voter turnout for the primary election was remarkably high, at 16.52 percent, or 11,497, of registered voters casting a ballot. In the 2015 municipal primary, 12.82 percent of registered Asheville voters showed up for the qualifying election. In 2013, only 9 percent of voters turned up at the polls for the primary.