United Way of Asheville and Buncombe County holds seventh annual Holiday Book Drive

Press release from United Way of Asheville and Buncombe County:

The seventh annual Holiday Book Drive, held by United Way of Asheville and Buncombe County is underway, rallying community support to gather new books for local elementary and middle school students for the holidays. Held from November 1-December 31 in partnership with Barnes & Noble Asheville, the drive encourages local residents to purchase a new book from a suggested reading list while shopping at the bookstore to leave at the register for donation. United Way’s volunteer center, Hands On Asheville-Buncombe, then collects and distributes the books to local community partner organizations that ensure they reach local families for the holidays. New books can also be dropped off at United Way of Asheville and Buncombe County located at 50 S. French Broad Avenue in downtown Asheville until December 31.

Last year 2,200 books were donated from Buncombe County residents and distributed to local elementary and middle school students. Since the drive’s inception, nearly 11,000 books have been distributed to students in Buncombe County. Community volunteers will meet for a book wrapping party December 11 at Highland Brewing Company. The wrapping party is not a public distribution event for the collected books from the drive. All gift-wrapped books will be distributed to local partner organizations via United Way of Asheville and Buncombe County. A complete list of those organizations can be found at:

https://www.unitedwayabc.org/books.

To participate, Asheville and Buncombe County residents can purchase books at Barnes & Noble in the Asheville Mall and leave for donation, bring donated books to the United Way office, or donate online and allow United Way to purchase and distribute the books to local elementary and middle school students.