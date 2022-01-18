Views from downtown: Jan. 15, 2022 winter storm

Posted on by Jeffrey DeCristofaro
Jeffrey DeCristofaro

Though downtown Asheville saw less accumulation than some places in the county it still got a healthy blanket of snowfall, as captured here by local photographer, Jeffrey DeCristofaro.

 

About Jeffrey DeCristofaro
Local freelancing multi-artist (actor-filmmaker-model-photographer-poet-videographer) and multi-activist with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) currently residing in Asheville.
