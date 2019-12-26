Managing editor Virginia Daffron on writing in 2019

In the battle for your soul — writer versus editor — which won out in 2019?

After a bit of a hiatus in 2018, Virginia the writer made a comeback, publishing 40 pieces this year. While the time spent on those stories occasionally may have come into conflict with my editing duties, connecting with people throughout our region and reporting on key issues kept me informed and passionate about the irreplaceable value of local journalism.

What themes emerge from your 2019 coverage?

On the night in February 2018 when New York Times journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones spoke at UNC Asheville, I became a forever fan. (The thrill of hearing her quote my local education coverage from the stage may have had something to do with it.) Hannah-Jones’ work — especially this year’s stunning 1619 project — has continued to inspire me, and I see her influence in many of my stories.

The example set by Hannah-Jones and local activists and thinkers has challenged me to explore the racial disparities that show up in nearly every aspect of life in our community. From education (avl.mx/pru5) to policing (avl.mx/6s0), from the county jail (avl.mx/6s1) to health care and nonprofits (avl.mx/6s2), I’ve tried to illuminate the historical and ongoing inequities that drive such different outcomes for community members of color — and why Asheville’s disparities seem worse than in many other places.

Which of your stories broke that mold in 2019?

Researching and writing a long piece about the impact that futurist Rebecca Ryan has had and will have on our region (avl.mx/6s3) gave me an opportunity to focus intently on one person, which isn’t our usual approach. And I appreciate Xpress’ indulgence in allowing me to investigate several topics of personal interest, including Swedish death cleaning (avl.mx/6s4) and a different approach to treating foot pain offered by proponents of natural movement (avl.mx/6s5).

Which story or topic are you looking forward to tackling in 2020?

My favorite story is usually the one that I just finished. I hope to follow my recent reporting on the Buncombe County jail (avl.mx/6s1) with stories that explore different aspects of the justice system in 2020. And after a year with very few local elections, I’m excited (if a little daunted) by the scale and scope of the 2020 contests.

What else?

My coworkers stunned me with their creativity, ambition and general moxie over the past year. While juggling demanding work and home and family responsibilities, they all found ways to express themselves artistically, from personal writing projects to theater to music to craft. To me, they embody the spirit of creative engagement that has made Western North Carolina so special, and I’m proud to know and work with them.