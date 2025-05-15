‘Voluntourism’ sees boost after Helene

When Tropical Storm Helene slammed into Asheville at the start of peak tourist season last year, many would-be visitors watched the devastation unfold from afar, unsure of how to help or what to do. As area nonprofits began recovery efforts, some out-of-towners wanted to be a part of it — literally.

While “voluntourism” — which can be thought of as travel with a purpose — isn’t a new concept, it’s seeing a surge in Western North Carolina as travelers from around the country want to help the area recover.



In fact, Explore Asheville, which promotes tourism in Buncombe County, launched a landing page last month dedicated to connecting volunteers with local nonprofits.

“This economy is so built on guests visiting the area, and to do it with sensitivity and respect, volunteerism is probably as good as that gets,” says Lisa Raleigh, executive director at RiverLink, an Asheville-based nonprofit that promotes the environmental and economic vitality of the French Broad River.

From planting trees to repairing storm-damaged areas, repairing homes and providing meals for local residents, these volunteers are blending service with sightseeing, charity with cultural exchange.

Many hands

Volunteering has long been hailed as the backbone of many nonprofits, which depend on unpaid hands to help support their missions. The Asheville metro area is home to more than 3,000 nonprofits that use thousands of volunteers, according to Cause IQ, an online database of nonprofit information.

PLANTING THE FUTURE: Volunteers for RiverLink help plant native species at the Karen Cragnolin Park meadow. Photo by Michael Oppenheim

Asheville-based Equal Plates Project purchases locally grown food and relies on volunteers to help prepare and distribute made-from-scratch meals for local residents, says Rachel Letcher, who oversees marketing and volunteer management

“What volunteering looked like in early September, late August of 2024 was two to four volunteers each shift, and we’d have two shifts Monday through Friday. Volunteers would help us process all of the local ingredients that we purchase from small farms,” remembers Letcher. “In October, November and December, we just had a huge influx of volunteers coming from all over the country. We even had folks drive from New York and Vermont, which was incredible. And so we definitely saw really high volumes.

“We were doing around 1,200 meals a week before Helene, and after like we’re sustaining at around 5,000 a week,” says Letcher.

Elijah Charette, who serves as stewardship coordinator and helps manage the volunteer program at RiverLink, saw a similar response.

“Especially the days right after Helene, we had such an influx of messages from people just wanting to get out there and start to help clean up the community, and that was so great to see,” says Charette. “One of the real highlights post-Helene was just all this humanity that came forth, and we’ve still seen sustained volunteer numbers since then. Helene has brought a whole different group of people to the area that are looking to specifically do that recovery work.”

Among the groups visiting from out of town, says Charette, are students, religious mission groups and companies offering team-building opportunities to their employees.

Both Charette and Letcher say that they’ve seen an influx of college students who choose what’s called an “alternative” spring break. For example, instead of a break focused on leisure, travel and relaxation, students from the University of Tennessee in Knoxville and Howard University from Washington, D.C., spent their spring breaks volunteering at the Equal Plates Project.

“Instead of a typical beach spring break experience, they’re choosing to plug in and work with different communities, or even their own community,” Letcher explains. “What I saw is that it really creates a sense of camaraderie, and so I think it’s a really meaningful way to connect with people that maybe you wouldn’t know.”

Give some, learn some

GIVING BACK: Students from Howard University in Washington, D.C. volunteered with the Equal Plates Project during their alternative spring break, preparing meatballs with locally sourced beef from J4 Cattle Co. Photo courtesy of the Equal Plates Project

While volunteering is by definition offering free help to complete a task or mission, that doesn’t mean it’s not fun or engaging, says Charette. RiverLink’s two- to three-hour outings teach volunteers about Western North Carolina’s native species and the importance of the riparian zones along the river. Charette guides participants in removing invasive plants, clearing litter or debris and planting native wildflowers and other species to restore the city’s riverside parks.

“I really like to start the day discussing the history of the area, both cultural and ecological history. I find that it really kind of sets the tone for the day, and it gets people thinking about the future of what this space is going to look like,” says Charette.

Over in the kitchens at Equal Plates Project, volunteers get the chance to work directly with local produce — peeling potatoes, chopping squash and zucchini and helping prepare and package individual meals that will be distributed to thousands of local residents, all while learning about ways to address food insecurity and the importance of creating resilient food systems.

“And you know, we’re always happy to provide a little taste test for our volunteers,” Letcher says with a laugh.

She notes that volunteers often get to try regional ingredients that they may not otherwise be exposed to. “It’s really a learning opportunity for some folks as well that haven’t really had the opportunity to work with a lot of local produce. Our agriculture is incredible, and so being able to share that with folks that aren’t from here and maybe don’t have the same types of produce available to them has been really meaningful.”

The impact that both visitors and local volunteers have in Western North Carolina’s recovery has been monumental, she adds.

“It’s really touching — people are definitely aware of what this region went through, and they really just want to get their hands dirty, roll up their sleeves and really do something to really help our community.”

Charette notes that volunteering outside your local community gives visitors a way to connect to the world around them in a meaningful and long-lasting way.

“You know, you can visit national parks and you can have an experience there, but this is a way for you to really shape the future of the place and have an impact in a way that you just can’t in other spaces,” he says. “And it’s turned into really a therapeutic process for a lot of people. This kind of gardening work, that light labor along with chatting and sharing stories, is a great way for people to open up to each other.”