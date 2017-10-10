Voters head to polls in Asheville

It’s primary Election Day in Asheville, where voters will winnow the field of candidates for mayor and City Council before the Nov. 7 general election. Polls are open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. today for all residents of the city of Asheville.

On the ballot for City Council are: Pratik Bhakta, Cecil Bothwell, Andrew Fletcher, Jeremy Goldstein, Vijay Kapoor, Jan (Howard) Kubiniec, Rich Lee, Kim Roney, Sheneika Smith, Adrian Vassallo, Dee Williams and Gwen Wisler. Today’s election will reduce that pool of 12 candidates to six who will compete for three seats on City Council.

On the mayoral side, three candidates — Esther Manheimer, Martin Ramsey and Jonathan Wainscott — go before voters today, but only two will emerge out of the primary to battle for the position on Nov. 7. A fourth mayoral candidate, Jonathan Austin Glover, appears on the ballot but withdrew from the race.

Voters looking for more information to help make a decision on how to cast their ballots can find Q&As with all the candidates in the Mountain Xpress voter guide.

Residents can look up their polling place and find more information about the election on the Buncombe County Board of Elections website.