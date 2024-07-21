Warren Wilson College hires director for new climate studies program

Despite a national search, Warren Wilson College didn’t have to go far to find a director for its new master’s degree program in applied climate studies.

It chose Keith McDade, Ph.D., who was the first director of Lenoir-Rhyne University’s master of science in sustainability studies and then led it for 12 years, according to a Warren Wilson press release. “We’re at a moment where climate is the most important issue,” McDade tells Xpress. “Warren Wilson is on the cutting edge of [that] issue.”

The two-year graduate program will “educate leaders capable of planning, implementing and managing effective, just and equitable climate change mitigation and adaptation strategies,” the press release continues. Applications will be accepted this fall for the first class that launches in 2025.

Not only will students master collecting, interpreting, analyzing and visualizing climate data, but they also will learn how to communicate climate change findings effectively in ways that can bring about change.

“Communication is going to be critical in so many ways,” McDade says. “Communication can help others to understand the issues, and therefore make better choices.”

McDade also was a member of the Sustainability Advisory Council on Energy and the Environment for the City of Asheville from 2015-21.

McDade says Warren Wilson’s program is unique in that it augments classes in the fall with intensive on-campus residency sessions in the summer at the college’s Center for Working Lands.

The center, which Warren Wilson launched in April 2023, brings the college’s forest, farming and green space operations together into a single working landscape.

“The new [center] is an important partner for hands-on learning. [It] delivers multiple economic, ecological and social outcomes for students,” McDade says. Students will participate in three activities in the fall and spring – one climate class, one professional skills and leadership class and a team project.

“They are all interrelated and build on each other,” McDade says.

“Our efforts to address climate change need more people with the right abilities and knowledge to step up,” McDade continues. “This applied program will prepare students for [these jobs] with skills, knowledge, mindsets, values and strategies in ways that meet the moment.”

Good to know



The City of Hendersonville is one of only 343 grantees among 3,300 applicants selected for a 2024 AARP Community Challenge grant. With the $15,000 quick-action grant, the city will advance the Hendersonville Bicycle Plan by installing shared lane markings (sharrows) connecting key destinations, as well as installing five bicycle racks and two bicycle repair stations at various locations in the city. The project is expected to be completed by the end of the year. More information at avl.mx/dwi.

The Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation seeks support for critical projects that will enhance the 469-mile scenic route, which is the country’s most-visited national park. The initiatives include repairing historical structures, rehabilitating trails and overlooks, engaging children in outdoor activities and showcasing traditional mountain music for visitors. Working with the National Park Service, the Foundation has compiled a list of landmarks needing repairs, including Craggy Gardens. Donations will fund renovations and improvements including waterless vault toilets at the gardens’ 71-year-old visitor center and at the Craggy Pinnacle Trail parking lot, five new trailhead exhibits and improvements to the picnic area. Contributions will be matched by a $750,000 grant from the Buncombe County Tourism Development Authority’s Legacy Investment from Tourism Fund. More information at avl.mx/dwh.

A petition to help French Broad Outfitters at Hominy Creek has garnered nearly 1,500 signatures. Petitioner Nicholas Rutherford writes that French Broad Outfitters is a community hub for tubing and kayaking that offers a clean beach, a shipping container beverage bar, a food truck, live music and a welcoming space for dogs and children to play. According to the petition, Buncombe County is considering closing the business due to a land use assessment that had gone unnoticed for nearly 20 years. Petition signers say that French Broad Outfitters’ operations enhance conservation efforts by caring for the land and preventing it from falling into disrepair. More information at avl.mx/dwf.

Save the date