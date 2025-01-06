Who will run the BID? City Council to hold public hearing Jan.14

The public will get an opportunity to learn about the entity that will run the city’s Downtown Business Improvement District (BID), which will focus on three key areas: safety and hospitality; enhanced cleaning; and special projects.

Asheville City Council will hold a public hearing at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14, and consider a contract to launch the services in the BID, which received final Council approval in June.

BID Timeline October 2012: Asheville City Council approved a BID and created a board consisting solely of downtown property owners and residents to oversee the district’s funding goals. However, Council never approved funding for it. Early 2023: Public perception grows that downtown is grimy and can be unsafe. The city launches a safety initiative that has positive results. The initiative triggers conversations about a BID. Feb. 6, 2024: The Asheville Area Chamber of Commerce hires consultants to hold a public presentation about a possible BID in downtown Asheville. Asheville Downtown Association also advocates for a BID. April 23: Asheville City Council holds a public hearing on the proposed BID. More than 50 spoke, of which only 13 spoke in favor of the BID. May 14: By a 5-1 vote, with Council member Kim Roney voting in opposition and member Sheneika Smith absent, the City Council gives initial approval of the BID and sets the rate of 9 cents per $100 of taxable property, a $360 increase for those with property assessed at $400.000. June: The cars of two business owners who supported the BID were vandalized. June 11: City Council approves the BID, 6-1, with Council member Roney opposed. Summer: The results of online surveys help shape the desired services requested of potential vendors. Fall: Two responses to the RFP are submitted, then reviewed by a nine-member committee. Jan. 14: The City Council will hold a public hearing after the staff makes its recommendation. The Council is expected to approve a contract with the chosen vendor.

The BID is a taxing overlay that adds a property tax increase in that area that will generate $1.25 million a year for additional services. The BID will add 9 cents per $100 of taxable property. For the owner of property assessed at $400,000, that’s about $360 more per year.

A nine-member committee consisting of city staff from the departments of public works, planning and urban design, city manager’s office, fire and community responders, police, homeless strategies, business inclusion, communications, sustainability and a member of the Downtown Commission reviewed two responses to the city’s request for proposals (RFP).

The city issued the RFP on Sept. 20 with a submission date of Nov. 13. After Tropical Storm Helene, Council extended the deadline a month and changed the contract length from one to three years.

The RFP evaluation committee scored the proposals on the service providers’ understanding of the scope of the work, their startup plan, experience managing similar community-focused programs and alignment with the city’s goals. The staff recommendation will be revealed at the Jan.14 meeting.

The two applicants include the Asheville Downtown Community Improvement District (ADCID), a partnership with the Asheville Downtown Association, the Asheville Area Chamber of Commerce and Nexstreet. In its proposal, ADCID plans to fulfill the BID’s operational requirements by entering into a management agreement with the Asheville Downtown Association. The Downtown Association will hire a deputy director to oversee contracts with Nexstreet to implement cleaning operations and engage the Asheville Chamber of Commerce for financial services and board administration.

The other applicant, the Sally Blagg Family Foundation, has BID experience in Brooklyn, N.Y., Philadelphia and Salisbury, N.C. If selected, it would set up its office in the YMI Cultural Center.

The scope of work includes budgeting, reporting requirements and public accountability. The service provider also will be responsible for establishing a BID steering committee made up of individuals from downtown industries and stakeholders, to help address the three focus areas.

If the contract is approved by City Council, BID services will begin to roll out early this year and the service provider’s first progress report will be expected in the spring.