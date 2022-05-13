Why I volunteer: Dr. Sarah Warren Asbill on OpenDoors

Posted on by Xpress Contributor
Dr. Sarah Warren Asbill

Editor’s note: In the spirit of our spring Nonprofit Issue, we reached out to volunteers from several local nonprofit organizations, asking them to reflect on what inspired them to begin their work and the impact it has had on both the community and themselves. 

In the fall of 2012, I was helping out in a math class at my son’s middle school. One student — very bright but behind in math — needed some extra assistance. This was an OpenDoors student whom I started working with after school.

So began my “tutoring career” with OpenDoors. Since then, I have assisted many students in math and science, working to catch them up or keep them from falling behind. Some I only tutor for a session or two to help with a project or prepare for a test, while others I have worked with for years.

Along with tutoring, I have helped with transportation to soccer practice and assisted with career planning. Occasionally, I am called upon to answer medical questions (tapping into my usual work life as a general internist).  Last year, I even taught a lifestyle medicine course for some of the teens involved in OpenDoors.

Tutoring is personally satisfying. I relish that moment when a concept becomes clear and I can watch understanding dawn.  Seeing these young people gain confidence, complete courses, pass tests and ultimately graduate from high school, or even college, gives me great  joy and I am proud to be contributing to OpenDoors’ work to eliminate the race-based achievement gaps for our local students.

For more on OpenDoors, visit opendoorsasheville.org

SHARE

Thanks for reading through to the end…

We share your inclination to get the whole story. For the past 25 years, Xpress has been committed to in-depth, balanced reporting about the greater Asheville area. We want everyone to have access to our stories. That’s a big part of why we've never charged for the paper or put up a paywall.

We’re pretty sure that you know journalism faces big challenges these days. Advertising no longer pays the whole cost. Media outlets around the country are asking their readers to chip in. Xpress needs help, too. We hope you’ll consider signing up to be a member of Xpress. For as little as $5 a month — the cost of a craft beer or kombucha — you can help keep local journalism strong. It only takes a moment.

Before you comment

The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.

Leave a Reply

To leave a reply you may Login with your Mountain Xpress account, connect socially or enter your name and e-mail. Your e-mail address will not be published. All fields are required.