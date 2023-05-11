Why I volunteer: Tree-passionate people

Pat Strang is a volunteer at Asheville GreenWorks, which works to create an equitable, climate-resilient future for the community.

How long have you volunteered with GreenWorks, and what inspired you to do so?

I have been volunteering with GreenWorks since June of 2019. After attending a Tree Commission meeting, I was recruited to join the Tree Protection Task Force. From there, I became most interested in the Treasured Tree program and have been working on that team ever since. The Treasured Tree team currently consists of six volunteers who visit each of the nominated trees, attach a plaque to the tree and present the owner with a certificate.

What have you learned about the individuals you serve?

I’ve found that the folks who nominate their trees have a deep appreciation of trees and a concern for the environment. Most are well aware of the tree canopy loss here in Asheville and hope that by nominating their trees, they are providing some level of protection for them. The tree owners are very proud of their Treasured Trees!

What has been the greatest reward in the work that you do?

Joining the TPTF and the Treasured Tree team has introduced me to so many tree-passionate people! I love the enthusiasm of our team and of the tree owners. Each tree has an interesting history, and the owners love to share those stories. We see a lot of trees that we believe are 100-200 years old and in good health!

What advice would you offer those thinking about volunteering?

GreenWorks has so many great volunteer activities, literally something for everyone. GreenWorks is a great organization that truly appreciates their volunteers.