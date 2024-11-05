WNC 2024 general election live coverage

(Noon-3:30 p.m.) Xpress hopped around to several polling locations this afternoon, including Tempie Avery Montford Community Center, Friendship Community Center, West Asheville Library and Leicester Community Center. There were no lines at any of the five sites. Several poll workers noted it was unusually quiet.
Reproductive health care was the top issue that voters brought up in their conversations with Xpress. For more, see photos and captions at the bottom of the page.
According to Buncombe County’s 2 p.m. update, 21,154 people have voted so far today. In 2020, the 2 p.m. count totaled 12,498. Pisgah Elementary School has seen the highest turnout with 720 voters.
(9:00 a.m.) Election Day is upon us and Xpress is gearing up for live coverage as results come in.
As of Nov. 2, nearly 54% of all registered Buncombe County voters cast their ballots. Unaffiliated voters made up the largest segment of the early vote, accounting for 46,276 of the 116,118 votes. Democrats followed closely behind with 44,518, while Republicans totaled 24,519. Women voted at a higher rate than men — 52% to 41%. The remaining 7% of voters were undesignated.
Due to storm damage caused by Tropical Storm Helene, 17 of 80 Election Day voting sites have changed. Updated locations are listed below:
- Precinct 19.1 → Skyland First Baptist Church 2115 Hendersonville Road, Arden, 28704
- Precinct 24.1 → Lucy S. Herring Elementary School, 98 Sulphur Springs Road, Asheville, 28806
- Precinct 27.2 → St. Eugene Catholic Church, 72 Culvern St., Asheville, 28804
- Precinct 33.3 → Black Mountain Library, 105 N. Dougherty St., Black Mountain, 28711
- Precincts 34.1 & 35.1 → St. James Episcopal Church, 424 W. State St., Black Mountain, 28711
- Precinct 36.1 → Ridgecrest Conference Center, 1 Ridgecrest Drive, Black Mountain 28711
- Precinct 37.1 → Temporary Polling Station, 1722 NC 9 Highway, Black Mountain, 28711
- Precinct 39.2 → Fairview Library, 1 Taylor Road, Fairview, 28730
- Precinct 41.1 → Alexander Baptist Church, 1 Curtis Parker Road, Alexander, 28701
- Precinct 49.1 → Liberty Baptist Church, 875 Monte Vista Road, Candler, 28715
- Precinct 57.1 → Trinity of Fairview, 646 Concord Road, Fletcher, 28732
- Precinct 60.2 → Reynolds Middle School, 2 Rocket Drive, Asheville, 28803
- Precinct 60.4 → Fairview Community Center, 1357 Charlotte Highway, Fairview 28730
- Precinct 61.1 & 66.1 → Warren Wilson College, 124 Lower College Road, Swannanoa 28778
- Precinct 64.1 → Artspace Charter School, 2030 US 70 Highway, Swannanoa, 28778
For a list of all locations, visit avl.mx/e9q.
To locate your voting precinct, visit avl.mx/6nq.
A reminder: Photo ID is required to vote. For additional information, visit BringItNC.gov.
Polls close at 7:30 p.m. Those in line at 7:30 can still cast their votes.
Once voting wraps up, Xpress will bring you live updates. Reporters Pat Moran, Greg Parlier and Brooke Randle, along with managing editor Thomas Calder, will be making their rounds across Buncombe County to speak with local candidates.
This post will be updated regularly throughout the evening as elections results come in.
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.