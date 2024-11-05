WNC 2024 general election live coverage

(Noon-3:30 p.m.) Xpress hopped around to several polling locations this afternoon, including Tempie Avery Montford Community Center, Friendship Community Center, West Asheville Library and Leicester Community Center. There were no lines at any of the five sites. Several poll workers noted it was unusually quiet.

Reproductive health care was the top issue that voters brought up in their conversations with Xpress. For more, see photos and captions at the bottom of the page.

According to Buncombe County’s 2 p.m. update, 21,154 people have voted so far today. In 2020, the 2 p.m. count totaled 12,498. Pisgah Elementary School has seen the highest turnout with 720 voters.

(9:00 a.m.) Election Day is upon us and Xpress is gearing up for live coverage as results come in.

As of Nov. 2, nearly 54% of all registered Buncombe County voters cast their ballots. Unaffiliated voters made up the largest segment of the early vote, accounting for 46,276 of the 116,118 votes. Democrats followed closely behind with 44,518, while Republicans totaled 24,519. Women voted at a higher rate than men — 52% to 41%. The remaining 7% of voters were undesignated.

Due to storm damage caused by Tropical Storm Helene, 17 of 80 Election Day voting sites have changed. Updated locations are listed below:

Precinct 19.1 → Skyland First Baptist Church 2115 Hendersonville Road, Arden, 28704

Precinct 24.1 → Lucy S. Herring Elementary School, 98 Sulphur Springs Road, Asheville, 28806

Precinct 27.2 → St. Eugene Catholic Church, 72 Culvern St., Asheville, 28804

Precinct 33.3 → Black Mountain Library, 105 N. Dougherty St., Black Mountain, 28711

Precincts 34.1 & 35.1 → St. James Episcopal Church, 424 W. State St., Black Mountain, 28711

Precinct 36.1 → Ridgecrest Conference Center, 1 Ridgecrest Drive, Black Mountain 28711

Precinct 37.1 → Temporary Polling Station, 1722 NC 9 Highway, Black Mountain, 28711

Precinct 39.2 → Fairview Library, 1 Taylor Road, Fairview, 28730

Precinct 41.1 → Alexander Baptist Church, 1 Curtis Parker Road, Alexander, 28701

Precinct 49.1 → Liberty Baptist Church, 875 Monte Vista Road, Candler, 28715

Precinct 57.1 → Trinity of Fairview, 646 Concord Road, Fletcher, 28732

Precinct 60.2 → Reynolds Middle School, 2 Rocket Drive, Asheville, 28803

Precinct 60.4 → Fairview Community Center, 1357 Charlotte Highway, Fairview 28730

Precinct 61.1 & 66.1 → Warren Wilson College, 124 Lower College Road, Swannanoa 28778

Precinct 64.1 → Artspace Charter School, 2030 US 70 Highway, Swannanoa, 28778

For a list of all locations, visit avl.mx/e9q.

To locate your voting precinct, visit avl.mx/6nq.

A reminder: Photo ID is required to vote. For additional information, visit BringItNC.gov.

Polls close at 7:30 p.m. Those in line at 7:30 can still cast their votes.

Once voting wraps up, Xpress will bring you live updates. Reporters Pat Moran, Greg Parlier and Brooke Randle, along with managing editor Thomas Calder, will be making their rounds across Buncombe County to speak with local candidates.

