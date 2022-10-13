Women in Business: Prepare for growth

Posted on by Thomas Calder
GROWTH SPURT: "You have to prepare for growth before it happens," says Melissa Blaha, owner of The Tax Raven. "It is hard to recruit, hire and train once you are buried under a mound of work." Photo courtesy of Blaha

Editor’s note: For our Women in Business issue, we invited women in our local business communities to share insights they’ve gained through their work in Western North Carolina. 

Melissa Blaha is the owner of The Tax Raven.

Xpress: What is the best advice you were given about launching your business? 

In 2021, I established The Tax Raven, a home-based bookkeeping, tax preparation and small-business consulting firm. The process was one filled with uncertainty, constant worry and lack of sleep. It felt very much like giving birth. The best advice I received at the start was to thoroughly vet each merchant processor, software company and vendor as if they are applying to be a nanny to your newborn.

What is the best advice you’d share with someone just starting out today? 

You have to prepare for growth before it happens. My business grew quicker than I thought because I underestimated my value. That is why it is important to know your worth and plan staffing for when your business grows beyond your workload capabilities. It is hard to recruit, hire and train once you are buried under a mound of work.

As a woman, what unique challenges have you experienced within your industry, and how have you overcome these obstacles?

Women should consider how self-employment income affects the whole family’s finances from student loans to health insurance. Women starting out as sole proprietors can find themselves owing money or getting a smaller tax refund than expected, which can jeopardize their business cash flow. It is important to get tax and accounting support as soon as you begin to plan your business to minimize tax liability and increase revenue. Don’t be afraid to reach out to utilize all available resources within our community, including small-business consulting. As a new business owner myself, it has been a pleasure working with many entrepreneurs who face these planning decisions as their businesses grow. The support I offer to my clients is so necessary that I hope to establish a “tax school” to educate our community and support the development of small businesses in the years to come.

SHARE

Thanks for reading through to the end…

We share your inclination to get the whole story. For the past 25 years, Xpress has been committed to in-depth, balanced reporting about the greater Asheville area. We want everyone to have access to our stories. That’s a big part of why we've never charged for the paper or put up a paywall.

We’re pretty sure that you know journalism faces big challenges these days. Advertising no longer pays the whole cost. Media outlets around the country are asking their readers to chip in. Xpress needs help, too. We hope you’ll consider signing up to be a member of Xpress. For as little as $5 a month — the cost of a craft beer or kombucha — you can help keep local journalism strong. It only takes a moment.

About Thomas Calder
Thomas Calder received his MFA in Fiction from the University of Houston's Creative Writing Program. His writing has appeared in Gulf Coast, the Miracle Monocle, Juked and elsewhere. His debut novel, The Wind Under the Door, is now available.
View all posts by Thomas Calder →

Before you comment

The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.

Leave a Reply

To leave a reply you may Login with your Mountain Xpress account, connect socially or enter your name and e-mail. Your e-mail address will not be published. All fields are required.