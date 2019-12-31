Xpress’ 2019 Instagram review

Each week, our Instagram account features photos from our latest issue, along with happenings we come across in and around town. To recap 2019, we’ve selected one post from each month. Be sure to follow us at @mountainxpress.

Xpress’ first post of 2019. And how fitting — our company photo. Golly, how young and innocent we all looked back then. Photo by Cindy Kunst
In February, reporter Brooke Randle spoke with Asheville’s new city manager, Debra Campbell, to discuss her approach to city government. Photo by Joe Pellegrino
Throughout the winter and spring, Timothy Harden helped us digitally archive our earliest publications (1994-2004). He scanned thousands of pages at The North Carolina Room at Pack Library. Photo by Virginia Daffron
Asheville’s 10th annual Easter on the Green took place Saturday, April 20, at Roger McGuire Green in Pack Square Park. Photo courtesy of IMA Photo and Images

Third Messenger, a local group whose focus is death-related activism and education, brought the Before I Die movement to Asheville in the summer of 2014. This past April, a solid expanse of forest green paint replaced the chalk-friendly paint and stenciled fill-in-the-blank lines. Our story on the death of the Before I Die wall ran in our May 1 issue. Photo by Joshua Martin
Sometimes, while walking the streets of downtown Asheville, you come across little surprises like this one. Photo by Thomas Calder
Ah, yes — the mighty Merrimon Avenue sinkhole saga. It arrived in June and kept on expanding through July. Photo by Thomas Calder
Later in the summer, Gov. Roy Cooper signed the ABC Regulatory Reform Act (aka Senate Bill 290) into law, which allows customers to purchase up to two glasses of malt beverages or wine at a time and welcomes dogs and cats inside taprooms where food isn’t prepared. Photo courtesy of Whistle Hop Brewing Co.
Blue Ridge Pride celebrated its 11th year in September. Photo by Sheryl Mann
The Hangover Nanny began advertising her services this fall. The post got quite a response from our followers. Most commenters seemed to love the idea; a few others weren’t as thrilled. Photo by Thomas Calder
Snow arrived in early November. Photo by Tatiana Rivest Calder
TIFB Solutions, formerly Industries for the Blind, sponsored a new 5K race called Santa’s Showdown, which took place on Dec. 14. Photo courtesy of IFB Solutions
