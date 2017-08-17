Xpress welcomes two journalists to paper’s staff

Mountain Xpress is pleased to announce the addition of two journalists to the paper’s staff.

Carolyn Morrisroe comes to Xpress from Highlands, N.C., where she was editor of The Highlander newspaper. She previously served as managing editor of The CPA Journal in New York, N.Y., and the Pacific Coast Business Times in Santa Barbara, Calif. Morrisroe will assume the role of news editor at Xpress and also take on the city government beat.

Associate editor Virginia Daffron, who has covered Asheville city government for the past two years, will transition to managing editor under Publisher and Editor-in-Chief Jeff Fobes.

After four years as a contributor to Xpress, Edwin Arnaudin recently made the leap to a staff position. Arnaudin coordinates Xpress’ beer coverage and also writes on arts and entertainment and the local film scene. Before embarking on his writing career, Arnaudin worked as a public librarian in Andrews and Brevard, his hometown.

The hires come in Mountain Xpress’ 24th year. “The addition of these two skilled journalists brings our Editorial Department staff to 12,” says Fobes, “and better positions Xpress to serve as the Asheville-metro area’s locally owned, independent source of community news and arts and entertainment coverage.”