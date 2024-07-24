Xpress wins multiple awards

The Association of Alternative Newsmedia recently announced its 2024 award winners.
Xpress staff won first place in the Special Publication category for its Best of WNC guide. Managing editor Thomas Calder also received honorable mention in the Arts Feature category for his piece, “Charles Frazier’s latest novel takes readers across Depression-era America.”
Xpress also received three North Carolina Press Association awards.
Reporter Justin McGuire won first place for Sports Enterprise Reporting, “Western North Carolina college athletes navigate new world of endorsements.” He also took home the top prize for Sports News Reporting, “What will legalized sports betting mean for Western North Carolina?”
Calder placed third for headline writing.
