Year in Review: A conversation with Asheville City Council member Roberto ‘Bo’ Hess

Asheville City Council saw six candidates running for three open seats in the 2024 general election. Incumbents Sage Turner and Kim Roney were the top two vote-getters on Nov. 5. First-time Council candidate Roberto “Bo” Hess claimed the third seat, earning nearly 20% of the vote.

Xpress caught up with Hess about his experience running for office and what he anticipates for the year ahead.

Xpress: Take us back to the early days of your campaign, pre-Helene: What stands out to you now as the most powerful interaction you had with a constituent, and what about the interaction made it memorable?

Hess: One particularly chilly day in West Asheville, I met a resident who had grown deeply cynical about politics. She expressed a sense of disenfranchisement and had firmly decided not to vote this year, feeling that her voice no longer mattered in political discourse. Despite her initial reluctance, we engaged in a heartfelt conversation on her porch, discussing not just politics but life, loss and the echoes of her experiences in the community.

As our talk unfolded, she invited me inside her home, a gesture of trust that was both humbling and profound. Inside, she shared memories of her late husband, showing me photographs and recounting stories that painted a picture of her life and losses. The vulnerability and honesty she shared brought us to a quiet, poignant moment where her initial resolve gave way to a flicker of hope.

By the time our conversation drew to a close, she confided in me that although she had planned not to vote, she now felt compelled to support at least one candidate — me. This interaction underscored the power of listening and the profound impact that genuine connection can have. It reminded me that behind every door in Asheville is a story, a set of hopes, and often, a need to feel heard and respected.

This experience has stayed with me, a constant reminder of the importance of presence, empathy and the deep responsibility of representing the voices of all constituents, especially those who feel overlooked. It’s these interactions that fuel my commitment to service and advocacy on Asheville City Council.

How has Helene transformed the way you’re thinking about your role as a member of Asheville City Council?

Helene reshaped my understanding of the responsibilities inherent in my role as a member of Asheville City Council. This devastating event has underscored the critical importance of preparedness, resilience and equitable recovery strategies in our governance.

The aftermath of Helene has heightened my awareness of the necessity for robust infrastructure and emergency response systems that can withstand and mitigate the impacts of such catastrophic events. It has made it clear that as a Council member, my duties extend beyond routine city governance; they encompass being an advocate for and a fighter for our community in times of crisis.

The storm also highlighted the importance of communication — ensuring that vital information reaches all residents effectively and efficiently, especially during emergencies. This experience has instilled in me a renewed commitment to improving our city’s disaster preparedness and communication channels.

Moreover, Helene has demonstrated the power of community and collaboration. Witnessing neighbors helping neighbors and the broader community rallying to support one another has been profoundly inspiring. It has reinforced my belief in fostering strong community ties and building networks of support that can be mobilized in times of need.

As we rebuild, my focus is on ensuring that recovery efforts are not only swift but just and inclusive, prioritizing the needs of the most vulnerable and ensuring that our rebuilding efforts lay the groundwork for a more resilient Asheville. This collective experience has deepened my commitment to serving with empathy, urgency and an unwavering focus on the common good, driving home the fact that effective leadership is as much about fostering hope and resilience as it is about policy and governance.

What was your favorite community event in 2024 — pre- and post-Helene?

This year, both before and after Hurricane Helene, Asheville hosted an array of community events that truly captured the spirit of our city. Before the storm, memorable moments included GrindFest AVL, where our vibrant local culture was on full display, and the Asheville Symphony in the Park, which brought us together through the universal language of music. The Blue Ridge Pride Festival, occurring just before Helene, was a celebration of diversity and unity that resonated deeply with me.

Following the storm, the community’s resilience and collective spirit were beautifully exemplified at the candlelight vigil in Pack Square. This event was not just about remembrance; it was a profound gathering that brought comfort and renewed strength to our community. Additionally, the festive atmosphere at the Grove Arcade Tree Light Block Party was a heartwarming reminder of Asheville’s enduring charm and the joyous spirit of its people.

Each of these events, in their own way, has reinforced the importance of community engagement and the powerful connections it fosters. As a Council member, these gatherings have deepened my appreciation for Asheville’s community spirit and have been pivotal in shaping my efforts to support and participate in our city’s rich tapestry of public events.