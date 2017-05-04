A survival guide for nonprofits in tough times

BY CINDY MCMAHON

I love living in the mountains, where I can get up high and gain perspective on the landscape.

WNC Nonprofit Pathways enjoys a unique vantage point for viewing the trends, challenges and opportunities facing nonprofit organizations in our region. Pathways is a collective of four local funders: The Community Foundation of Western North Carolina, the United Way of Asheville and Buncombe County, Mission Health and the Cherokee Preservation Foundation. Additional support comes from The Duke Endowment, the Kate B. Reynolds Charitable Trust and the Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina Foundation. When the leaders of these organizations come together, the ideas and insights fly.

Pathways is a funders’ collaborative: Our purpose is to strengthen the nonprofits that help communities succeed. We provide training and consulting for organizations across North Carolina’s 18 western counties, helping them plan for the future, strengthen their boards of directors, learn how to increase fundraising and improve all areas of management. We dive in deep with the organizations we serve. In so doing, we get an up-close perspective on the daily challenges faced and the achievements celebrated by groups of all sizes, both rural and urban. These nonprofits’ programs run the gamut from the environment and the arts to education and human services.

What are we hearing? Frankly, it’s a bit of a crazy time for nonprofits.

Environmental advocates are fighting fiercely in the courts and the media as they watch state and federal lawmakers challenge the protections for public lands, water, air and green energy.

Concerned citizens and undocumented residents from other countries are flooding the doors of nonprofit Latino centers across the region. They ask, “What are my rights?” “How do I make sure my children will be taken care of if I am detained?” “What can you do for me and my family?”

Meanwhile, nonprofit clinics and other health organizations are operating in an ongoing fog about the future of the Affordable Care Act, Medicaid and the insured and uninsured children and families they serve. What will change in the world of health care coverage? How will health organizations fund their services in the future? If you don’t have a crystal ball, it’s hard to find any answers.

President Trump has announced a plan to “get rid of and totally destroy the Johnson Amendment,” the federal tax law provision that requires 501(c)(3) nonprofits to be nonpartisan. If this provision is abolished, it will dramatically change the landscape for the sector and most likely damage the public’s trust in nonprofit organizations.

Organizations that receive federal funding find themselves with huge question marks around grants that have already been awarded. There are rumors that funding will be retracted in the middle of grants. Even government staffers can’t tell executive directors whether they can count on the full amount that was promised. How are they to move forward with these programs?

Even arts organizations face new challenges amid the intensified political divides of the day. All art carries a message. What plays do we stage, and who will we offend in the process? What statements do we want to make with our art installations?

In a time of uncertainty and volatile change, local nonprofits are doing their best to remain strong and adapt. And unlike their counterparts in other areas of the state, nonprofits here in the mountains do have access to the low- and no-cost services provided by WNC Nonprofit Pathways, which can help them navigate the current turbulent environment. Based on our collective experience guiding many organizations through difficult times, we offer local nonprofit leaders these reminders:

Use your core mission as a touchstone. Your organization’s strength comes from the commitment to addressing its key purpose. Do you have programs or practices that pull you away from that centering core? Now may be a time to re-focus on what matters most to your organization. Engage the board. Remember to include the board of directors as you consider whatever policy or funding changes may be coming down the pike. Don’t avoid the tough topics! You may be surprised at the wisdom that arises in a roomful of your strongest advocates. Create contingency plans. Be prepared! Consider the various changes that may impact your organization. What would be the best response to each? Keep in mind that you may need more than just Plan B: What are Plans C, D and E? Speak up! Now more than ever, local, state and federal officials need to hear how proposed policy changes may affect your constituencies. And if your board is interested in learning how they can be involved in advocacy, Pathways can help. Prioritize diversity, equity and inclusion. Organizations are stronger when they represent a variety of voices and perspectives. Reach out to include diverse leaders on your board and staff, and make an effort to ensure that new and different perspectives are heard and valued.

And remember: Strengthening your organization is more important now than ever! The nonprofits that survive tough times are those that focus their attention inward as well as outward. WNC Nonprofit Pathways can help your organization withstand the inevitable storms — so you can continue to serve those who need you the most.

To learn more about WNC Nonprofit Pathways, visit nonprofitpathways.org. Asheville resident Cindy McMahon is the organization’s senior consultant.