Should we be concerned about local tax increases? I beg to differ

Editor’s note: This month, we delve into the topic of taxes. To our columnists: Should we be concerned about local tax increases, local government debt and how that money is being spent? Also, what do you think about two tax questions voters will be asked on the November ballot: whether to change the state Constitution to keep the state income tax rate from exceeding 3.5% and another constitutional amendment that would require the General Assembly to limit how much local governments can increase property taxes?

by Carl Mumpower and Bill Branyon

On the left

Bill Branyon: Of course we should be concerned about taxes, debt and how our money’s spent by government. Active concern requires exploring Asheville’s website and confronting over 200 pages of obscure accounting jargon explaining the city’s $275.8 million budget. Then doing the same for the county’s $484.4 million budget.

Not as tantalizing as rereading War and Peace? Nevertheless, I tried and found that Asheville’s general obligation bonds, the debt bonds we voted for in 2024, are $80 million. We must pay for them or risk losing our AAA bond credit rating. Yet that amount doesn’t approach the inflation-adjusted $800 million debt the city and county amassed in the 1920s. Local taxpayers ended up spending more than 40 years paying it off after a bank failure and scandal, indictments and the nightmarish suicides of two bank officials, one of whom was a former mayor. Thus, today’s city general obligation bond debt isn’t that Halloween-level terrifying.

In addition, the city also recently got permission from the Local Government Commission to issue $40 million in limited obligation bonds for Asheville infrastructure repairs, maintenance and upgrades. These can be issued without our vote, and they’re backed by a limited source of revenue, like our water supply. If a Chinese official knocks on your door demanding your freshly drawn, steaming bath water, you’ll know Asheville defaulted.

Your November ballot will contain a $30 million county bond proposal to fund open spaces that preserve farms, scenic landscapes and develop parks and greenways. It will also propose a $40 million bond for housing “for the benefit of persons of low or moderate income.” If that sounds familiar, it’s because we voted to approve the same bond money amounts for the same type of projects in 2022.

Vote for them again! We desperately need preservation as developers gobble green spaces like insatiable wolves eviscerating Thanksgiving turkeys and defecating ugly, treeless, unaffordable housing. Luckily, nature and our arborists are resilient enough to guarantee yet another gloriously free, kaleidoscopically yippee, WNC, fall-tree jamboree. Enjoy!

The N.C. General Assembly’s current property tax machinations require some counties to use 2021 property valuations. This ostensibly protects your inflation-raided wallets. But because the worth of higher-value properties has increased faster than the worth of lower-value properties, lower-value property owners will almost always be paying a relatively greater percentage of their net worth. Those NCGA shell-game scallywags!

On the other hand, North Carolina property taxes are flat, meaning that theoretically, everyone, both rich and poor, pays the same percentage tax. Some can’t afford this, and the city or county may foreclose on their homes. Government policy should be to help people keep their houses, not make them homeless! Thus, property taxes should be progressive. Seven states have a mansion tax, a progressive tax on very high-value properties.

If — after the anxiety-maximizing November election votes are fought over and counted — it proves to be a Democratic landslide even in our Republican-dominated NCGA, tell those donkeys to make the property and state-income taxes progressive. Then we’ll not be overtaxing lower-income people out of their homes and precarious economic perches, while undertaxing upper-income people into ever larger mansions.

Both the November ballot’s constitutional amendments on taxes are Republicans dangling tax cuts in front of cash-strapped voters in hopes we’ll forget democracy, inflation, the Epstein-Gasoline-Obscene Iran War and Trump. Don’t vote for them! If passed, they’ll be almost impossible to repeal. They’re pure Buncombe County bunkum.

On the right

Carl Mumpower: Don’t tell anyone, but I have a research fairy.

Most days, I’m so busy on my “I really do love what I do” real job — psychologist — I can’t even find time to check the Ingles ad.

Identifying as “she+,” my fairy’s so good, it’s scary.

Warning: Anyone writing a negative letter to the editor about Bill or me will be turned over to said investigator for a KGB background check. She’ll find any bad stuff you’ve done since middle school and make you a curiosity on Facebook until you write a pro-right follow-up letter.

For example, from her I learned that Buncombe’s tax rate was climbing long before this year’s mess. After the 2021 reappraisal, the county’s revenue-neutral rate would have been about 46.8 cents per $100 of assessed value. Commissioners adopted 48.80 cents instead. Then came 49.80, 51.76 and 54.66 cents. See the pattern?

I also learned that high taxes this year were not a result of state interference. The increases were already in play. All they had to do was swap the rate formulas to ensure they got what they wanted.

How about the pattern of borrowing money and failing to deliver? Though Asheville leaders claimed an earned victory lap, many of the projects promised in the 2016 bond referendum have not been completed; some were not even started until this year; and mismanaged monies have been reclaimed and redirected.

Democrats and blue-spectrum liberals control every elected office of significance in both local governments.

There’s no alternative voice to challenge habituated groupthink on spending and borrowing other people’s money.

Witness the new bond referendums. If these “do they have any clue about the state of our economy” bonds pass, city/county debt figures will round off to three-quarters of a billion dollars.

Though locally we keep voting in high spenders, the opposite is true statewide. Note that in 15 years, your state income tax rate has gone from 7-plus% under Democrats to 3.99% under Republicans, with a committed goal of 2.99% in 2028.

The 3.5% referendum cap is designed to ensure we don’t go backward.

Cap local tax rates, too? Sure. Witness your recent property tax bill for why.

I was last on Asheville’s Council 15 or so years ago. Asheville’s budget has doubled and then some since then. How about yours?

The big flag centers on a “we don’t walk our talk” indifference to the burdens local property and business owners face. The “why” is simple — it is always easier to say “yes” than “no.”

Local government is designed around public services. Ours prioritize ideology and special interests.

Please flag me if you see meaningful improvement in our homelessness, crime, racial divide, maintenance schedules, water/sewer rates, bus schedules and/or social unity.

In Asheville and Buncombe County, we’ve elected two bodies of politicians who are laissez-faire on productivity and spending.

One hundred or so years ago, we had a similar giddy mindset.

Then came an unforeseen collapse.

My research fairy would tell you our current elected officials suffer under the presumption that it cannot happen again.

Bad stuff always happens again.

“You don’t pay taxes — they take taxes.” — Chris Rock

Have a comment, question or a local topic you’d like our columnists to debate? Email [email protected] with the subject line: Local debate.