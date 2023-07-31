Letter:  Reimagining Asheville’s obelisk

Not being a year-round, nor yearslong resident, I’d seen the Vance Monument and actually believed it to be rather uninspiring, moribund. From an aesthetic viewpoint, I’m glad it’s gone.

From an appreciation of history, the man certainly needs to be mentioned in museums and other places where people can educate themselves about the Civil War governor and senator, native son and all of that. There’s a lot of “all of that” which contextualizes why he’s no longer a favored son.

I agree with the other opinion writer that another plaque “splainin” all of that would continue the boring granite obelisk type of monument favored by the Lost Cause folks [“Asheville’s Obelisk, Take Two,” July 19, Xpress]. I certainly didn’t consider it handsome. And with its decapitation, those folks are rightly relegated to their lesser cause. A disruption of their mythology was called for.

But couldn’t the dimensions of the old obelisk yield a new and beguiling one, perhaps composed of a transparent composite material? To look like crystal or glass? Or perhaps with an internal light source to illuminate? Isn’t that what we’re trying to create, a new understanding? If not transparent, then perhaps translucent? Or a gradient from translucent to transparent as it reaches toward the sky. Or a different gradient, from dark stone to lighter and lighter granite, to symbolize enlightenment?

It would certainly have the same scale. Most would consider it similar, but infinitely more interesting. No explanations, just a vibrantly gleaming obelisk, allowing individual interpretations and thoughts about what was once there and what is there now. Civic discourse.

— Donna Di Giacomo

Weaverville and Coral Gables, Fla.