Letter:  Reimagining Asheville’s obelisk

Not being a year-round, nor yearslong resident, I’d seen the Vance Monument and actually believed it to be rather uninspiring, moribund. From an aesthetic viewpoint, I’m glad it’s gone.
From an appreciation of history, the man certainly needs to be mentioned in museums and other places where people can educate themselves about the Civil War governor and senator, native son and all of that. There’s a lot of “all of that” which contextualizes why he’s no longer a favored son.
I agree with the other opinion writer that another plaque “splainin” all of that would continue the boring granite obelisk type of monument favored by the Lost Cause folks [“Asheville’s Obelisk, Take Two,” July 19, Xpress]. I certainly didn’t consider it handsome. And with its decapitation, those folks are rightly relegated to their lesser cause. A disruption of their mythology was called for.
But couldn’t the dimensions of the old obelisk yield a new and beguiling one, perhaps composed of a transparent composite material? To look like crystal or glass? Or perhaps with an internal light source to illuminate? Isn’t that what we’re trying to create, a new understanding? If not transparent, then perhaps translucent? Or a gradient from translucent to transparent as it reaches toward the sky. Or a different gradient, from dark stone to lighter and lighter granite, to symbolize enlightenment?
It would certainly have the same scale. Most would consider it similar, but infinitely more interesting. No explanations, just a vibrantly gleaming obelisk, allowing individual interpretations and thoughts about what was once there and what is there now. Civic discourse.
— Donna Di Giacomo
Weaverville and Coral Gables, Fla.
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.