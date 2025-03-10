Letter: 12 Baskets Café is for everyone

Many people think 12 Baskets Café, a program of the Asheville Poverty Initiative, is simply a food pantry to serve the houseless and food-insecure population of West Asheville, but we actually do so much more than that!

In addition to serving free hot meals and offering free groceries six days each week (Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m.-noon), it is also a place of gathering for all folks in the Asheville community, regardless of income level or housing status. It is a place where we can all share space and get to know our neighbors (and yes, the houseless people who spend time in your neighborhood are also your neighbors).

In addition to building community and understanding across class differences, one of our greatest values is reducing food waste, and in January, we saved 16,000 pounds of food from restaurants and grocery stores that would have otherwise gone to landfills. And there is actually more food available in Asheville that ends up getting thrown out because we do not have enough volunteers to pick up all of the available food and bring it to our space.

We also host other community events such as Open Music Jam (Mondays at 1 p.m.), Sketchbook Club (first and third Mondays at 6 p.m.), Tech Tuesdays (free tech support, Tuesdays, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.) and Creative Writing Group (Fridays at 1 p.m.).

We always need volunteers, so if you are looking for a way to serve the community and be a part of something bigger than yourself, come check us out! You can learn more about everything we do at [avl.mx/ejo].

If you care about reducing food waste, building community, breaking down stereotypes and reducing fear — or you just enjoy free food — come share a meal with us!

— Taija Ventrella

Asheville