Letter: A breath of fresh air

[Re: The March 11 Xpress:] Thank God for Jerry Sternberg! Mr. Sternberg, you are a commonsense breath of fresh air in our murky world [“Expert Idiocy: The Gospel According to Jerry”]. Keep it comin’.

And thank you, Harry Waldman, for the invite [“Let Me Tell You About Trump”]. I already agree with you, but I bet you’d be an interesting dinner guest.

For movie guy Bruce Steele: Jane Goodall worked with chimpanzees, Dian Fossey, with gorillas.

— Karol Kavaya

Marshall

Editor’s note: We appreciate the feedback on our March 11 issue. We have updated Bruce Steele’s movie review of The Woman Who Loves Giraffes to reflect Jane Goodall’s area of expertise.