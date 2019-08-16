Letter: A disturbing encounter in East Asheville

This is a warning to people who live in Beverly Hills.

Beverly Hills does not have sidewalks, and many yards do not have walking areas near the curb, so dog-walkers often have to walk in the streets.

On [a recent Sunday morning], I was walking my dog at East Hawthorne and stopped at the corner at Beverly. [An] SUV was stopped at the opposite corner at the stop sign. In the vehicle was a big man, not wearing a seat belt. He was looking down at his cellphone, so he didn’t see me.

Behind him was a big dog. The window was rolled down, not far enough that the dog could jump out, but enough so that it could stick its head out and bark. I was afraid if the two dogs saw one another, mine might react — yanking on her leash and possibly causing me to fall.

I did not want to startle the man, so I waited a bit before I called to him. “Hi, there,” I said, indicating my dog on the leash, “Could you please move on?” In response, the man screamed, “I can stay at a stop sign as long as I want! Go the other way!”

By this time, terrified, I remained at the corner and tried to explain that I was headed this way in order to go home. More screaming. I didn’t move. “I hope a car will come by and hit you so I could watch you die!!” the man screamed several times. I remained where I was — I could not risk walking past the open windows of his vehicle. Putting his seat belt on, he sped away up Beverly toward Swannanoa, screaming out the window, “Die! Die! Die!” I was so shaken I could barely walk home.

No one else saw or heard this incident. No photos. No license plate number.

Nothing like this, to my knowledge, has ever happened in the 20-plus years I’ve been walking dogs in Beverly Hills. So the incident is shocking. Most of my neighbors were supportive and lovely, some offering to accompany me on my walks. Others accused me of lying — go figure.

In any case, the police officer I talked to told me to let the neighborhood know what happened — and that the police would patrol the area more often. Thanks, APD!

Be careful out there, folks.

— Marcianne Miller

Asheville