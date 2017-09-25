Letter: A growing Asheville needs Vijay Kapoor

We all love Asheville, right? But we also know that Asheville has some issues with growth. How do we deal with traffic? How do we create an economy that supports a working class and not just tourists and retirees? How do we create affordable housing? How do we develop responsibly and keep the unique character of this city and place?

I have spent many hours talking with Vijay Kapoor, who is running for City Council, and found him to have the most informed and honest answers to these questions. Vijay is a consultant for city governments, providing objective advice on how to improve services, be fiscally responsible and plan for the future.

Vijay understands the nuts and bolts of how to run an effective city government, but at the same time has no business in Asheville. This impartiality is important as businesses and developers look to City Council for policies which benefit them and not the city.

In the last few months, Vijay has worked with my neighbors in South Asheville to oppose a development that would have altered the nature of our neighborhoods and contributed to heavy traffic on already congested roads. Due to Vijay’s experience as an attorney and his persistent efforts to create an outcry against this, the developer revised the plans for a lower-density development.

On other sticky issues, such as whether Asheville should allow short-term rentals, I have seen Vijay research extensively before taking an informed and measured stance. Over the past year, I have come to realize that Vijay has both the experience and the drive necessary to address Asheville’s growth and development issues. If you want to learn more about his impressive resume for City Council, visit www.kapoorforcouncil.org.

— Catherine Rosfjord

Asheville

Editor’s note: Rosfjord reports that she is on Kapoor’s campaign team.