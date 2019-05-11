Letter: A quaint lack of understanding of LGBTQ issues

As an M to F transgender, I found Carl Mumpower’s latest letter [“LGBTQ Coalition Promotes Legislative Mischief,” April 17, Xpress] quaint in its complete lack of understanding of who we are and what we face.

We are not “trying to convert ladies’ restrooms into a full-access resource for those with a penis.” Nothing could be further from the truth. It is high time we end the idea that trans people are rapacious predators or perverts. All we want from the restroom situation is to be treated as the women (and men — nobody ever complains about F to M transgenders using the men’s room) we are, and to have a place to do our business in peace and afford cisgender people that same peace.

Nobody is trying to convert children into gender fluidity, Carl, we are just allowing them to express what they feel naturally.

Mumpower further accuses the LGBTQ community of padding its size. Is he saying if we are a smaller group, that makes us OK to be discriminated against?

Finally, he must be mellowing in his old age, because he writes that, “The original LGBTQ movement had a rightful mission of challenging the bias and abuse of those not fitting into nature’s clear preference for two genders.” (Not true, but that is the subject for another letter.) It is not much of a compliment, but I, for one, will take it.

— Willliam F. Stephens

Asheville