Letter: A royal (butterfly) mistake

The otherwise lovely cover on the [Sept. 26] edition shows a viceroy butterfly, a great monarch imitator. The inside photo on page 31 is correct, and the article [“Keeping the Kingdom: Locals Work to Protect Monarch Butterflies”] is good, too!
— Joyce Pearsall
Volunteer, Monarch Watch Conservation Specialist
www.monarchwatch.org/cs
Brevard
