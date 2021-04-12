Letter: A village, not a mall, on Charlotte Street

The Charlotte Street neighborhood is an active, community-minded, blended, diverse, historic and neighborly area. A village, not a commercial mall.

The partners, Killian and RCG, appeal to us as preservationists on the basis of the long-departed Dr. Killian’s work and awards. No. That was his legacy. It will not be theirs. This proposal involves destruction of 13 homes and up side streets of Baird and Chestnut, a bad idea chipping away in the whole city.

The gargantuan design is pretentious in the cottage area. Increased traffic, dangerously absurd. Total disregard for historic treasures, even worse. All 13 homes contribute to the National Register Historic District designation. Now they say the buildings are too run-down. … The bones are good, as those who have improved our homes can attest.

Increased traffic from 183 residential units on a neighborhood street is in direct opposition to the only recently completed, decades coming “road diet” for an already severely traffic-stressed street. The overwhelming majority opinion was: 1.) the safety of pedestrians and 2.) conserve the historic character and design of the area. Will the city ignore this objective?

Mercenary developers called Charleston’s Rainbow Row and New Orleans’ shotgun homes a blight. They are now major attractions with rich economic benefits. They said, “This is how we do it.” Wise city councils came back with, “This is not how we do it here!” And made it official policy. I urge our city: Accept only enlightened developers, such as [those who] designed for the “Pit of Despair.” Do the right thing to protect all in our unique, historic city as you were elected to do.

— Kieta Osteen-Cochrane

Asheville