Letter: A voice for the voiceless

My response is prompted by the article featured in the Mountain Xpress regarding dogs being euthanized by Brother Wolf [“Killing With Kindness: Animal Rescue and the Limits of Compassionate Care,” Jan. 15]. Simultaneous with this conflict is that 9 billion animals were slaughtered in the U.S. last year. I have a dog companion whom I value and love. I choose a plant-based diet and practice no harm to animals in the choices of what I eat, wear and products I use.

I was a meat eater years ago before I chose to make conscious choices about my life as opposed to continuing to embrace the obsolete practices I was raised with. The data is overwhelming about the impact of animal agriculture on climate change as well as chronic disease. Primary to me, however, is that animals have an emotional life. They have as much right to be here as we do, and all are worthy of our compassion, not just the dogs at Brother Wolf.

If one dares to look at the reality of animal agriculture, [a quote attributed to] Mahatma Gandhi expressed it best: “The most violent weapon on Earth is the human fork.” I grieve deeply that our culture behaves from a place of selective empathy and the suffering that is occurring right now because of it.

— Farrell Sylvest

Asheville