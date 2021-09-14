Letter: A win-win in BCS’ dropping enrollment

[Regarding “Changing Classrooms: Buncombe County Schools Enrollment Drops as Nontraditional Options Grow,” Aug. 25, Xpress:] With fewer children in school because of home schooling, class size could now be an advantage for those who choose or have no choice but Buncombe County Schools.

It could be a win-win situation if folks decide it is. Children who need extra attention in a smaller class might now do better than with more classmates to distract them.

I say this as a retired elementary school teacher with 27 years in the classroom. Teachers, congratulations on your newfound, and most likely desired, smaller classes.

— Sara Mims

Burnsville