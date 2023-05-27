Letter: Add recycling stations and trash cans

[Regarding “Cleanup Time: Local Governments and Nonprofits Tackle WNC’s Filth,” April 19, Xpress:]

We need to have more transfer stations available for recycling. We also need more waste receptacles that are routinely serviced.

The transfer station is very busy, and there is sometimes a long wait. Recycling needs to be encouraged, but charging people to recycle is preposterous.

A couple of friends showed me photos of cities they had visited outside of North Carolina. The first thing I noticed is their streets and sidewalks are clean. There weren’t overflowing trash receptacles; nor was the trash all over the sidewalk and streets. I didn’t even see cigarette butts. I thought that really is impressive.

If other places can do it, so can Buncombe County.

— Veronica Francia

Candler