Letter: Advice for Big Lodging

I am an Airbnb host. I asked Airbnb for help with their occupancy tax. Their response on Dec. 20: “In certain areas, Airbnb has reached an agreement to collect and remit occupancy taxes. Airbnb has entered into a voluntary collection agreement with the local tax collector in your listing area, so the tax is assessed automatically by Airbnb. The amount of the tax is shown to guests as a line item on the listing page and again on the booking page. Your listing is in North Carolina, Buncombe, where Airbnb collects and remits occupancy taxes on your behalf.”

So, I never see the money. They do tell me how much they collected and received. So, I can never deduct that from my income.

If these larger establishments are bemoaning their loss of income, maybe they should consider adding an alternative arrangement, like a hostel in their basement. Just a suggestion.

— Elizabeth Mayers

Weaverville