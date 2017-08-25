Letter: Affordable housing claims fall flat

I believe the euphemism I’m looking for is,“Are you kidding me right now?” An Asheville rental at $3,160? This can only happen in a city government that has created an atmosphere and completely acquiesced to developers and special interests. Even people in New York are saying WT.
This is what happens when you have people in government who preach “affordable” housing and give you The District.
I find it hard to believe that somewhere among all the new hotels, cranes hovering over the city and $3,000 apartments, that somewhere there is not a quid pro quo as in “follow the money.” Perhaps a special counsel is needed in Asheville.
Sadly, the people who allowed this to happen will most likely be re-elected. Voters have short memories, rarely do their due diligence when it comes to candidates and are naive and clueless about the issues. Candidates rely on that.
The next time you hear someone running for office say the words “transparency,” “affordable housing” and “living wage” — run, don’t walk. As Tessio said, “It’s only business.”
— Jesse Junior
Fletcher
