Letter: Airport should rethink parking plan

Asheville airport director [Lew W.] Bleiweis’ letter [“Airport Is Committed to Responsibly Managing Growth,” June 20, Xpress] cites one of their objectives as “preserve choice for passengers.” Their current parking policy does just the opposite.

By restricting the number of long-term spaces, they are forcing many passengers to use the exorbitantly priced deck parking. I am willing to walk a couple of extra minutes to reach the more remote long-term spaces, since I could save almost $30 on a weeklong trip. There are obviously many others who would also use long-term spaces if they were available.

The airport should reopen the entire long-term lot in order to “preserve choice for passengers.”

— Bruce Emory

Asheville

Editor’s note: On June 28, the Asheville Regional Airport announced that the airport board voted at its June meeting to drop the price of parking in the new airport parking deck from $13 to $12 per day, starting July 1. “To date, passenger numbers and use of the parking facilities has exceeded projections, and the actual revenue at this time is higher than needed to cover bond debt” on the new deck, according to the press release. See avl.mx/530 for more info.