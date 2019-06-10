Letter: An alternative view on Movies section

Since your paper is getting so much grief about canning movie reviewer Scott Douglas, I would like to offer an alternative opinion.
I know a lot of people liked his reviews, but I thought many of them seemed so scholarly and pseudo-intellectual that they sounded more like college term papers than why you might want to go see The Dark Knight Rises. I mean, it’s the Mountain Xpress for gawrsh sakes, not Cahiers du Cinéma!
— Robert Jordan
Riceville
